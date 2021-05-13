Muslims celebrate Aidilfitri on moderate scale, complying with MCO SOP

Muslims observe social distancing while performing Aidilfitri prayers at Masjid Putra, in Putrajaya, on the first day of Raya May 13, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 ― For the second year in a row, Muslims in the country today celebrated Aidilfitri in a new normal, strictly adhering to standard operating procedure (SOP) in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The spirit behind the month of Syawal, where the Hari Raya Aidilfitri is usually celebrated in a joyous mood, this year it was celebrated in moderation and conviction due to the nationwide movement control order (MCO) enforced to contain the outbreak, without the usual house-to-house visits, limiting the usual congregational prayers in mosques and the customary grave-site visits.

A check by Bernama today found many Muslims looking resplendent in their Baju Melayu began to gather at the compound of the National Mosque and Federal Territory Mosque as early as 7 am, but not all were allowed to enter the premises, and the situation was closely monitored by several policemen on duty.

Federal Territory Mosque administrative officer, Zulkifli Hussain, said only 50 congregants were allowed to perform Aidilfitri prayers at the mosque in compliance with the stipulated SOP including physical distancing and body temperature checks.

In Putrajaya, people were seen queuing at the front entrance of Putra Mosque as early as 6.30am, but they were asked to leave by the security guard.

The mosque's senior assistant director Ustaz Ahmad Termizi Zainudin said the mosque administration was sad as it could not fulfill the wishes of other congregants to pray following the government's decision to allow a maximum of 50 worshippers for Aidilfitri prayers. ― Bernama