Sarawak Islamic Council amends SOP for Hari Raya

KUCHING, May 12 ― The Sarawak Islamic Council (MIS) has made several amendments to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines for this year’s Hari Raya celebrations.

Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Islamic Affairs) Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi said MIS is allowing Takbir Hari Raya at mosques and suraus after Maghrib prayers on the eve of the celebrations.

However, the takbir session cannot exceed 10pm. Takbir is also allowed after Subuh prayers until the start of Aidilfitri prayers on the first day of Hari Raya.

Dr Abdul Rahman also said Aidilfitri prayers are allowed in mosques, suraus, musolla and other premises that have obtained permission from MIS, but with limited number of congregation and with physical distancing of one metre.

He also said that congregants must check their body temperature and register their attendance through MySejahtera or record book before entering mosque or surau, and always use face mask when inside.

“Congregants need to bring their own prayer mats and are encouraged to perform ablutions at home before going to the mosque or surau.

“It is strictly forbidden to crowd at the entry and exit points of the mosque or surau. The mosque management committee must open all doors for the congregation to disperse to avoid congestion, and shaking hands is discouraged,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

On Hari Raya visits, Dr Abdul Rahman said this is only allowed on the first day of Hari Raya, and limited to immediate family members.

The number of visitors must be 50 per cent of the size of the house, with physical distancing.

He added that the SOPs and guidelines could be changed and amended from time-to-time based on need.

“Application of these guidelines is effective throughout the month of Syawal, taking into account the Covid-19 situation.

“MIS calls on all Muslims in Sarawak to abide by every directive of the Malaysian government through the National Security Council, Sarawak government through the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), and the Ministry of Health,” he said.

On a related matter, Dr Abdul Rahman said activities that are not encouraged include visits to graves based on the Covid-19 case risk assessment.

Activities that are prohibited by MIS are banquets or feasts after Aidilfitri prayers at mosques or suraus, but the distribution of packaged food is allowed.

Meanwhile, takbir activities from house-to-house are strictly prohibited and open houses or tahlil after Aidilfitri prayers at mosque or surau are not allowed.

Dr Abdul Rahman also said that in enhanced movement control order (EMCO) areas, Hari Raya activities such as house-to-house visit, visits to graves and prayers at mosques and surau are not allowed. ― Borneo Post