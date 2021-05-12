MCO: Telcos offer free calls for 12 hours starting from 10pm tonight for Hari Raya Aidilfitri

The free calls are applicable to all networks and it will be available from 10pm tonight, May 12 until 10am May 13 tomorrow morning. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 — Malaysians will have to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri without home visits this year due to the current movement control order (MCO).

To enable everyone to stay in touch with their loved ones, the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia has announced that ten telcos have agreed to provide free calls starting from tonight.

The free calls are applicable to all networks and it will be available from 10pm tonight, May 12 until 10am May 13 tomorrow morning. This will be offered to all subscribers of Celcom, Digi, Maxis, REDtone, Unifi, TIME, Tune Talk, U Mobile, Yoodo and YTL.

The current MCO is imposed for a period of 27 days from today, May 12 until June 7 2021. During this period, interdistrict and interstate travel is not allowed. Home visits are not allowed and you’re also not permitted to visit the cemetrey.

In case you missed it, the Jaringan Prihatin Programme is now available to all eligible Bantuan Prihatin Rakyat (BPR) recipients. The programme allows qualified individuals to redeem either RM180 telco credit (RM15 x 12 months) or a new phone subsidy of up to RM300. — SoyaCincau