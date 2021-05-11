Warisan states interest in working with Parti Bersatu Sabah

The former Sabah chief minister said that he leaned towards the oldest active party in the state because of its long-standing struggle and the fact that it was a local party. — Reuters pic

KOTA KINABALU, May 11 — Dismissing rumours that Parti Warisan Sabah may be working with Umno in the future, its president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said he would prefer to work with Parti Bersatu Sabah instead.

The former Sabah chief minister said that he leaned towards the oldest active party in the state because of its long-standing struggle and the fact that it was a local party.

“If you ask me who I would like to work with, honestly I would love to work with PBS. I’ve known Max for so long, and the party spirit, their desires, their struggle, it’s a local party — its good, I agree with it. Let’s work together, why not”,” he said, referring to PBS president Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili.

When asked whether the feeling was mutual, Shafie said that he was not in talks with anyone and acknowledged that they have been against his administration from the beginning.

“I don’t know, it’s up to them. I’m just thinking about the people of Sabah. They can be against me but in the interest of Sabah . Look at Sarawak and the possibilities. It is good for us,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters during an online press conference here today.

Shafie said he is not in contact with anyone in PBS but that it was an idea that has floated around.

“If there are moves, why not? Umno has indicated they want to work with us, too,” he said.

The Semporna MP laughed off rumours of Warisan and Umno possibly working together in the future and said that there was no truth to the claim.

“We need to build our own house first, strengthen our party and don’t worry about people’s ‘house’ first, then we think about that,” he said.

However, he said that he did not like demands from party leaders and was more interested in a two-way and mutually beneficial relationship.

“I am not about ministerial posts. I don’t want positions only for the party. Some leaders are demanding SDs (statutory declarations) from us, so they can be PM, but they don’t ask us what we want.

“It’s not this one-way traffic any more. We want some constitutional, sustainable change,” he said.

Recently, Warisan deputy president Datuk Darell Leiking and the Sabah Umno chairperson were in an online forum together where they did not dismiss the possibility of working together in the future.

The Sabah party recently declared it was no longer part of the Pakatan Harapan Plus loose alliance but has shown to be working with Muda as it ventures in West Malaysia.