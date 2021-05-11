Survey: Just 7pc of students want classes fully online, most prefer hybrid learning

A Standard One student takes online lessons as classes resume January 20,2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — More than half of the student respondents indicated their desire in continuing hybrid learning methods with just over a third still preferring physical lessons, social enterprise Project ID (PI) revealed today.

The Student Voice Matters survey conducted nationwide by PI showed that 58 per cent of students preferred hybrid lessons, with 35 per cent who want physical classes.

Only seven per cent said they preferred fully online lessons.

With such telling results PI chief executive and co founder Kelvin Tan said the survey shows students still find value with the incorporation of online lessons into their syllabi.

“The survey shows that our students still find value in some elements of online learning, and they indicate precisely what it is that they appreciate.”

“As educators, this is an opportunity for us to hear our students out, and craft a learning experience that best serves their needs,” Tan said in a statement today.

However, Tan pointed out how the survey also revealed students’ struggles, like more than half of respondents indicated troubles with internet access, and 55 per cent who admitted being demotivated through hybrid lessons with the lack of connectivity.

As for the more senior students in examination years, Tan said their survey reported these pupils experiencing higher stress levels with the increased workloads, suggesting such results proved the need for physical lessons in exam-bound years.

“Form 5 students report higher levels of stress and increased workload — indicating that major exams like SPM require more hands-on time with teachers in schools,” he said.

Tan said these senior students also expressed satisfaction with the support they received from teachers during these uncertain times.

“This extends to students who are sitting for major examinations; who rate their learning experience more unfavourably than their peers but rate their satisfaction similarly to non-exam students.

“This is testament to the effort that teachers have put into ensuring learning continues through the pandemic,” said the statement.