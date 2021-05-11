Property agent in KL charged with fraudulent purchase of 281 watches worth RM3m

A property agent pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court on charges of cheating a watch store manager over the purchase of 281 watches of various brands worth RM3 million two years ago. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — A property agent pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today on charges of cheating a watch store manager over the purchase of 281 watches of various brands worth RM3 million two years ago.

Tjoeng Chan Chin, 43, allegedly cheated Ng Chor Kee ,53, by deceiving him into believing that the accused had paid for the purchase of 281 watches with a cheque worth RM3 million, although the accused knew that the bank account belonged to a company that had closed down.

His deception led the victim to hand the watches over to the accused as he would not have done so if he had not believed the accused.

He is charged with committing the offence at a watch store at a shopping mall in Lingkaran Syed Putra Kuala Lumpur, Brickfields here on October 25, 2019 under Section 420 of the Penal Code that stipulates a 10 year maximum prison term with whipping and a fine if found guilty.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Khairiyah Samsudin requested RM500,000 bail with a single guarantor as the accused had several other cheating cases in Johor, Petaling Jaya and Puchong.

“A high bail is to ensure the accused will not abscond,” she said.

Lawyer K Jaikumaran who represented the accused requested for a lower bail as his client was supporting his unemployed wife, two children and his elderly parents.

Hakim Ahmad Kamar Jamaludin set bail at RM150,000 with a single guarantor and set July 5 for case mention. — Bernama