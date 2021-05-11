Malay Mail

Malaysia’s nationwide Covid-19 infectivity rate hovers at 1.13 yesterday as Kedah tops list

Tuesday, 11 May 2021 09:26 AM MYT

BY ASHMAN ADAM

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya on January 19, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana
KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — The current nationwide Covid-19 effective reproduction number (Rt) continued to stay in the 1.13 range recorded yesterday as cases continue to soar in the country.

In a tweet, Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham showed that the Rt has increased slightly yesterday from 1.11, but remains below the 1.14 rate two days ago.

Dr Noor Hisham said that Kedah remains the state with the highest Rt at 1.31, with Pahang, Negri Sembilan, Penang, Terengganu, Melaka, Johor, Selangor, Perak, Putrajaya and Kuala Lumpur all recording infectivity rates of more than 1.0.

Sarawak, Kelantan and Sabah recorded infectivity rates of below 1.0, while Perlis and Labuan only recorded three new Covid-19 cases yesterday.

 

 

The Rt value represents the average number of vulnerable people that each new Covid-19 patient could potentially infect, with a value of below 1.0 needed to successfully suppress the spread of the disease.

As of today, the lowest value registered since the beginning of the movement control order (MCO) on January 13 is 0.81 on March 3, this year whereas the highest rate was recorded on April 17 at 1.19.

The Health Ministry has recently opted to use Rt readings in place of basic reproduction number (R0), as the former provides a more useful benchmark for the quickness of the spread of Covid-19.

Yesterday, Malaysia’s Covid-19 case’s number saw a slight uptick with 3,807 new infections reported.

Selangor again had the highest number of new infections with 1,149 cases, followed by Sarawak with 649, and Kelantan with 329 new positive cases.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham added that 17 more Covid-19 related deaths were recorded over the same period, with 1,700 cumulative deaths to date, a fatality rate of 0.39 per cent.

