ICU beds at Penang Covid-19 hospitals hit 100pc capacity, says Chow

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks at a press conference in George Town May 3, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

GEORGE TOW, May 11 — The intensive care units (ICUs) to treat critical Covid-19 cases at government hospitals in Penang are full, said Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

The Penang lawmaker said the occupancy rate for the state's Covid-19 hospitals is increasing due to the rising number of cases in the state.

"Overall, more than 70 per cent of the beds for Covid-19 treatment excluding the ICU are occupied," he said in a statement today.

He called on those with symptoms to get immediate treatment and to get tested as there were cases where the patients had only sought treatment when it was too late, when they experienced breathing difficulties which led to death.

Between May 2 and 8, a total 1,682 cases were recorded in Penang and the clusters reported are from the workplace, educational institutions and social and economic activities.

"The state Health Department informed us that the number of active cases in the state is now over 1,000 cases and these cases needed close monitoring and management by the district health offices and hospitals," he said, adding that this is a worrying situation.

He said cooperation from the people is important in reducing the spread of the virus especially by adhering to the SOPs during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

He reminded the public to stay home as much as possible and only to go out if needed but to only do so in compliance with the SOPs.

"Everyone must ensure strict adherence to SOPs at the workplace to prevent the spread of the virus at the workplace and those under self-quarantine at home must ensure they do not leave home until the end of quarantine," he said.

He also called on everyone to register for the Covid-19 vaccination as soon as possible so that more people will be vaccinated to create herd immunity within the community.