Deputy minister to discuss appropriate reward for Pandelela at federal level

Pandelela shows her gold medal after the women’s 10m platform final at the FINA Diving World Cup and test event for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre May 5, 2021. — AFP pic

KUCHING, May 11 — Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Datuk Willie Mongin will discuss an appropriate reward for diving queen Pandelela Rinong with the federal government.

He said as a Bidayuh deputy minister, he is determined to help and support Pandelela in any way within his capacity.

The Puncak Borneo MP said he would meet with Minister of Youth and Sports Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican and Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to suggest what is appropriate to acknowledge her recent contribution to the country.

“Pandelela deserves to receive some honours from various parties, including the government, for her achievements that had brought pride to the state and country.

“As a Bidayuh myself, I’m proud of her achievement, her efforts, and hard work. She made Sarawak and Malaysia famous when she won the gold medal in the women’s individual 10-metre platform event at the Fina 2021 World Cup diving tournament recently,” he said.

Willie said Pandelela is a proven young athlete with great potential and deserves recognition.

“I would also like to appeal to the private sector and corporate companies to come forward to reward her in any form, including in the form of financial sponsorship,” he said. — Borneo Post Online