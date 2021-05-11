After Putrajaya announces unified SOPs, Sabah releases own rules permitting Aidilfitri gatherings

Customers shop at the Seksyen 6 wet market in Shah Alam May 11, 2021. Sabah has decided to allow family gatherings for the first three days of Aidilfitri of up to 10 people at a time— Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KOTA KINABALU, May 11 — Sabah, which has adopted more lenient standard operating procedures for the nationwide movement control order, has decided to allow family gatherings for the first three days of Aidilfitri of up to 10 people at a time.

Sabah Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said that the family members must also be within the same district and with a time limit of two hours for each group of 10, from 9am to 9pm.

The ten-person limit is also subject to space constraints and the owner or tenant must provide a MySejahtera QR code for check-ins.

The SOP released tonight also allows visits to a family or relative’s grave but only with six family members to a lot and each visit can only last within 45 minutes.

No other Aidilfitri event or open house may be held and no socialising is permitted after prayers at mosques.

Cross district travel will revert to the zoning system beginning May 17.

Currently, only interdistrict travel is allowed.

Tourism activities are allowed only within each district between May 12 and May 16, and will be allowed within each of the six designated zones on May 17 to June 7.

From now till June 7, social events like feasts, weddings, engagements, religious ceremonies and social gatherings are prohibited.

Face-to-face seminars, conferences and meetings are also not permitted.

Marriage solemnisation ceremonies may proceed with limited numbers. Any request for exceptions can be made to the state disaster management for Covid 19 committee .

Sabah today registered 50 new Covid-19 cases with one death.