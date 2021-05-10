Malaysian Rubber Council donates RM20m to Covid-19 fund

The Covid-19 Fund was launched by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on March 11, 2020 to provide various kinds of financial assistance to Malaysians in fighting Covid-19 and to finance efforts to curb the spread of the disease. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, May 10 — The Malaysian Rubber Council (MRC) handed RM20 million to the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) today for the Covid-19 Fund.

The Covid-19 Fund donation cheque was handed by Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof at a ceremony here.

MRC chief executive officer Nurul Islam Mohamed Yusoff said MRC, an agency under the Plantation Industries and Commodities Ministry, is committed to supporting the government’s efforts to boost the economy and help Malaysians affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This is in line with the excellent performance shown by the rubber industry in the last year especially in the rubber gloves industry,” he said in a statement.

The Covid-19 Fund was launched by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on March 11, 2020 to provide various kinds of financial assistance to Malaysians in fighting Covid-19 and to finance efforts to curb the spread of the disease. The fund is managed by Nadma. — Bernama