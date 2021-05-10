Ismail Sabri: Fluctuating Covid-19 figures are genuine, not fabricated

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government was serious in its efforts to contain the pandemic and had identified the causes behind the recent rise in new infections. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob denied allegations today that Malaysia’s see-sawing Covid-19 case numbers over recent days had been manufactured, stressing that these were genuine.

Indirectly addressing the naysayers, Ismail Sabri said the government was serious in its efforts to contain the pandemic and had identified the causes behind the recent rise in new infections.

“However, the best effort to lower the infection rate of this epidemic and further hit the graph is with our own attitude.

“I am confident that we will be able to combat this Covid-19 by improving self-control, adhering to standard operating procedures or established SOPs, in accordance with the environment and the main one now is to restrict movement,” he said in a statement today.

New Covid-19 cases in Malaysia spiked to more than 3,000 cases last week, topping out at 4,517 new daily cases on May 8.

On May 9, the number of new cases went down to 3,773 before climbing up to 3,803 today.

On April 28, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said the daily data and analysis reports on Covid-19 issued by the Health Ministry (MoH) were valid, accurate and verified at all levels of the ministry in response to an allegation that the data on Covid-19 in the country was fabricated.

“The Covid-19 data in Malaysia is handled in accordance with stipulated procedures to ensure their accuracy and validity,” he said in a press conference.