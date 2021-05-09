Health DG: New Covid-19 cases ease to 3,733

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.
KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — Malaysia’s see-sawing Covid-19 numbers fell today, with Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah reporting 3,733 new infections after two consecutive days above the 4,000-case mark.
Selangor continued to lead other states in terms of new cases, with the country’s industrial centre accumulating another 1,278 Covid-19 patients over the past 24 hours.
Sarawak was next highest with 454 cases, ahead of Johor with 365 and Kuala Lumpur with 338.
