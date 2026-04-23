KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — Former Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) Radio presenter Mariamah Tijo died early this morning. She was 76.

She breathed her last at about 5am at the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (UUMC), surrounded by her family.

Her eldest son, Muhammad Hafiez Othman, 53, said his mother was taken to the hospital after experiencing shortness of breath on Tuesday night.

“My mother had several medical conditions, including a stroke four years ago, but was admitted to the hospital two days ago due to breathing difficulties,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

The funeral prayers will be performed at Masjid Darul Ehsan SS15, Subang Jaya, and the remains will be laid to rest at the USJ22 Muslim Cemetery before the Zohor prayer.

Mariamah had previously received assistance through the Tabung Kasih@HAWANA initiative on March 20, 2024. — Bernama