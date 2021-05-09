Deputy minister Ti spouts Covid-19 conspiracy theory on Twitter, then says only questioning article

Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker speaks during ‘Perdana Forum: Whither Maruah Malaysia 2.0’ in Kuala Lumpur October 25, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — Deputy minister Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker was slammed last night for posting a tweet that falsely claimed the involvement of billionaire Bill Gates with the Covid-19, and asserting that the pandemic was planned.

However this morning he seemingly backtracked by saying that his remarks were merely quotes that he copied from an article of the conspiracy theory which he is allegedly questioning.

“The quote on Bill Gates was copied from the article and the question mark red question mark ornament on the contents therein,” the deputy national unity minister from MCA wrote.

“The question mark was meant for this article which was shared, debunked and continued to be shared!”

He attached with his tweet an article titled “Proof that the pandemic was planned and with purpose” from a little-known blog called Madison Area Lyme Support Group.

The post dated September 2020 was written by James Fetzer, a well-known conspiracy theorist and Holocaust denier.

The article claiming that Gates is trying to “microchip” the world population using a Covid-19 vaccine has been debunked many times since, and is downright false.

Last night Ti had posted claiming that Bill Gates “organised a coronavirus pandemic exercise, right before it happened”.

“This pandemic exercise was called Event201 and took place in October 2019, literally right before the outbreak.

“Their conclusion was that all of humanity must be vaccinated,” he said, without even mentioning that his remarks were quotes taken from another source.

Under Emergency (Essential Powers) (No. 2) Ordinance 202, individuals who create or publish fake news on Covid-19 or the Emergency proclamation can face a fine of up to RM100,000 and imprisonment.

Last week, the police said they have opened 12 investigation papers under the law in connection with the circulation of fake news on Covid-19.