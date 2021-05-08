Ismail Sabri: All Ramadan, Aidilfitri bazaars in MCO areas to close from Monday

A view of people shopping for Hari Raya Aidilfitri at Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman despite MCO 3.0 in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor May 8, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today announced that all Ramadan and Aidilfitri bazaars in movement control (MCO) areas will be closed effective Monday.

In a statement this evening, Ismail further said that all bazaars under the HIDE system will be shut for three days with immediate effect.

HIDE refers to the Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE).

A HIDE list released earlier today indicated two Ramadan bazaars as potential hotspots today, namely the one in Lorong Tuanku Abdul Rahman, Kuala Lumpur; and Precinct 3, Putrajaya.

