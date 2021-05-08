Covid-19: Sarawak police say 780 personnel to be deployed in Ops Rentas beginning May 10

Police man a roadblock on the first day of the movement control order (MCO) in Shah Alam January 13, 2021. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUCHING, May 8 — A total of 780 Sarawak police officers and personnel will be deployed in Ops Rentas which will be conducted from May 10 to 16.

State Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the operation is mounted in conjunction with the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

He said Ops Rentas was to ensure the safety of the road users as well as compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“We will conduct inspections at the roadblocks to ensure no one tries to cross state borders or zones without a police permit.

“Ops Rentas will also cover accident-prone areas and public spots such as bus terminals and shopping complexes,” he said in a statement here today. — Bernama