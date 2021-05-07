Ministry: Non-contact sports and recreational activities allowed in MCO 3.0, subject to strict SOPs

File picture shows Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican speaking to reporters after launching the Sports Industry Financing Scheme at the Ministry of Youth and Sports in Putrajaya, March 11, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — Non-physical sports and recreational activities are now allowed under the latest movement control order (MCO) 3.0, so long it is carried out in open areas and physical distancing of at least 1.5 meters is observed.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) announced via a Facebook post today that this new ruling would come into effect tomorrow (May 8), adding that all activities would be subject to current movement control instructions.

“Today, the National Security Council (NSC) has considered the appeal of KBS to review the decisions on SOPs for the sports and recreation sectors during the MCO from May 7 to May 20,” the Ministry said.

KBS added that other flexibilities for the sector will be further refined at the next NSC technical meeting.

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican went on to thank Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and members of the NSC for considering his ministry’s plea for leniency on the SOPs in the sector.

“We still haven’t won the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. All parties should play a more effective role so that the desired goal of the MCO is reached,” he said.

He also urged everyone to continue carrying out fitness activities safely throughout the MCO period.