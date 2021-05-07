Cops refute claims by Sarawak PKR of bias in issuing inter-district travel permits

In refuting those claims, Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail in a statement said permits were issued to the GPS elected representatives as they were carrying out their official duties outside of their respective districts. ― Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, May 7 ― Sarawak police have refuted claims made by PKR Sarawak information secretariat that the police are biased when it comes to the issuance of inter-district travel permits during the current movement control order period.

In the secretariat’s statement that was issued yesterday, it was alleged that the Sarawak police would issue the permits to GPS assemblymen but not to PKR members.

The statement also claimed that Wednesday (May 5) was the party’s fourth attempt at applying for the inter-district travel permit, which was also rejected.

The secretariat also claimed that the purpose of applying for the inter-district travel permit was to enable them to carry out their social services like sending assistance to poor families.

The statement also urged the police to be more transparent when it comes to the issuing of the permit.

In refuting those claims, Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail in a statement said permits were issued to the GPS elected representatives as they were carrying out their official duties outside of their respective districts.

“Regardless of which party, any assemblyman who wishes to carry out their official duties will be issued a permit,” said Aidi.

He added that any member of a party or non-governmental organisation who wants to send assistance can actually do so through the respective divisional Resident’s Office.

The Resident’s Office, he said, would then disburse the assistance to the district’s social welfare department for proper distribution.

“Party members or NGOs who claim that they are sending assistance to the poor are not listed as on official duty,” said Aidi.

He stressed that Sarawak police are always transparent when issuing such permits and not biased as claimed by the secretariat. ― Borneo Post