MCO: Four roadblocks to control movement in Taiping, say police

TAIPING, May 6 — Taiping police will conduct four roadblocks to control movement as well as curb the spread of Covid-19, in line with the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) in the district.

Taiping District Police chief ACP Osman Mamat said the roadblocks would be set up at Jalan Kamunting, the road to Batu Kurau in Changkat Laray, Jalan Air Kuning and Jalan Simpang in front of the Hj Midin restaurant from tomorrow morning.

He said police would put up road barriers to facilitate the deployment and operation of the roadblocks, besides closing part of the routes involving Jalan Simpang Halt from the border of Kampung Dew until the junction of Jalan Air Kunng, junction to Aulong, junction to Toyo Tyres and Jalan Taman Damai.

“Only emergency cases, illnesses and deaths will be allowed to get past the roadblocks,” he told a media conference at the Taiping District Police Headquarters today.

Yesterday, the government announced the implementation of the MCO in the sub-district of Taiping, districts of Larut, Matang and Selama in Perak from May 7-20 following an increase in the number of cases for three active clusters in the sub-district of Taiping, namely Jalan Kolam Dua in Kampung Exco; Jalan Pokok Assam in Kampung Pokok Assam; and Jalan Sepat in Kamunting. — Bernama