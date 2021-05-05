Khairy reiterates permission letter not needed to cross border for Covid-19 vaccination, roadblock personnel informed

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin speaks to the press during a visit to the Covid-19 vaccination centre at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur May 5, 2021. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — Covid-19 vaccination recipients need not obtain permission from the authorities to cross district to head towards their designated Vaccination Centre, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin reiterated today.

“I would like to clarify once again, I have clarified this matter with [Senior Minister] Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri that anyone with a vaccination appointment can cross into districts or states, as in the case of Klang Valley into Selangor vice versa, need not obtain a permission letter from the police.

“Just show their appointment on MySejahtera, or website print-out [on appointment or SMS. That would suffice,” he told a press conference here.

He also assured the public that relevant orders have been relayed to security personnel manning roadblocks to allow access for those heading to their respective vaccination centres.

Khairy’s remark today followed Ismail Sabri’s announcement yesterday that six districts in Selangor will be among areas placed under the movement control order, which failed to provide clarity about whether or not those from these areas could travel beyond for work or to get their Covid-19 vaccine shots.

The districts affected are Hulu Langat, Petaling, Gombak, Klang, Kuala Langat and Sepang.

The MCO will start from May 6 until 17.

