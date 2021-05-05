Ismail Sabri: MCO to also hit parts of Perak, Johor, Terengganu

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government will impose a movement control order in areas of Perak, Johor and Terengganu with high Covid-19 cases starting Friday. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — The government will impose a movement control order in areas of Perak, Johor and Terengganu with high Covid-19 cases starting Friday, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced today.

For Perak, the senior minister said the MCO will be enforced in Taiping, Larut Matang and Selama.

In Terengganu, the MCO will affect 14 subdistricts in Besut. These are Kampung Raja, Lubuk Kawah, Pelagat, Tenang, Keluang, Bukit Kenak, Kubang Bemban, Jabi, Kerandang, Pengkalan Nangka, Pasir Akar, Tembila, Bukit Puteri, and Kuala Besut.

For Johor, the districts of Johor Baru, Kulai, and Kota Tinggi will be placed under the MCO.

The MCO in these areas will run from May 7 to May 20 barring any extensions.

The standard operating procedures that will apply are the same as those already announced for other parts of the country with the MCO in effect.

Today, Malaysia added another 3,744 Covid-19 patients.