Sarawak allows Aidilfitri celebrations up to seventh day of Syawal, according to SDMC

KUCHING, May 4 — The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) has decided to allow Aidilfitri to be celebrated in the state for seven days from Syawal 1.

In a statement here today, it said the guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOP) for Aidilfitri celebrations in the state can be obtained at the official website of the Sarawak Islamic Council (http://www.mis.sarawak.gov.my).

In order to curb the spread of Covid-19 in several areas in Sarawak, nine localities have been placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) for 14 days, namely at Rumah (Rh) Tiut anak Usit, Sungai Setulan, Jalan Pesisir Kuala Tatau, Tatau, from April 28 to May 11.

“Also placed under EMCO were Rh. Mujah anak Atin in Batu 12, Jalan Bintulu-Miri, Bintulu (April 28-May 11); Rh. Sam anak Sumbang in Jalan Bintulu-Tatau, Bintulu (April 29-May 12); Rh. Ajah anak Umkar in Sg Serupai Baru, Tatau (April 29-May 12); Forescom Plywood Sdn Bhd workers’ quarters in Bintulu (April 29-May 12).

“Also Rh. Saran anak Belang in Nanga Tau, Tatau (May 1-14); Rh. Nelson anak Gima in Kuala Setiam, Jalan Pesisir Kuala Tatau, Bintulu (May 2-15); Rh. Jungan anak Mitoh in Sg Mas KM25, Jalan Bintulu-Tatau, Bintulu (May 2-15i); and Rh. Jembu anak Ensor in Rantau Sukat Roban, Betong (May 3-17),” the statement said.

The EMCO in two other localities, namely Kampung Bungey, Debak in Betong dan Kampung Tanjung, Hulu Saratok, will take effect from tomorrow until May 18.

The statement also said that the EMCO in Rh. Dinggai, Sg Amut Atas Lubok Pisang in Pakan and Rh. Jawa, Sungai Kerubong Selalang in Sarikei has been extended until May 12.

Sarawak recorded 620 new Covid-19 cases today, 64 per cent of which were detected in Bintulu, Miri, Kapit, Sibu and Bukit Mabong, bringing the total of Covid-19 cases recorded in the state to 32,667.

Four deaths due to Covid-19 were also recorded in the state today, bringing the death toll to 188. — Bernama