Project cartel: MACC monitoring government departments, says chief commissioner

MACC chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki speaks to media after attending the National Department for Culture and Arts strategic cooperation programme in Kuala Lumpur, May 4, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is monitoring several government departments suspected of being involved in a cartel monopolising the bulk of government contracts.

MACC chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki said the monitoring through the cooperation of the Ministry of Finance would scrutinise any procurement process made by the departments.

“So far, there are no findings because monitoring is being carried out and we view the project cartel case seriously,” he told reporters after attending the National Department for Culture and Arts (JKKN) strategic cooperation programme here today.

Meanwhile, Azam said the investigation paper over alleged abuse of power in Prasarana Berhad had been submitted to the Attorney General’s Chambers two weeks ago.

“We submitted the investigation paper two weeks ago and are still waiting for their decision for any further action,” he said. — Bernama