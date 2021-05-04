Covid-19: Perak Sultan orders mosques, surau to hold ‘solat hajat’

Sultan Nazrin also advised the people to prepare for the Aidilfitri celebration by following the new norms, to refrain from visiting places where large gatherings are held, and strictly adhering to the SOPs set by the National Security Council and the Health Ministry. — Picture via Twitter

IPOH, May 4 — Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah has ordered all mosques and surau in the state to hold ‘solat hajat’ (prayer of need) and recite ‘qunut nazilah’ after performing Friday prayers on 25 Ramadan (May 7) to seek Allah’s protection from the threat of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Perak Islamic Religious Department (JAIPk) director Datuk Mohd Yusop Husin said the ruler expressed his concern over the rise in the number of Covid-19 patients.

“His Highness expressed his appreciation to the front line workers, especially the doctors, nurses, and health and medical support staff who are experiencing stress and facing great risks,” he said in a statement today.

He said Sultan Nazrin also advised the people to prepare for the Aidilfitri celebration by following the new norms, to refrain from visiting places where large gatherings are held, and strictly adhering to the standard operating procedures set by the National Security Council and the Health Ministry.

The ruler also urged the people to pray for Allah’s assistance, he added. — Bernama