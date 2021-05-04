Covid-19: Malaysia records 3,120 new cases; half in Selangor, Sarawak, KL

Workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) carry the body of a Covid-19 victim at a cemetery in Shah Alam February 11, 2021. The breakdown of the new cases today are Selangor (675), Sarawak (620) and Kuala Lumpur (408), followed by Johor (336) and Kelantan (296). — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — Malaysia today recorded 3,120 new Covid-19 infections, with 54.6 per cent or half of these patients found in the states of Selangor, Sarawak, and Kuala Lumpur alone, the Health Ministry’s latest statistics show.

The breakdown of the new cases today are Selangor (675), Sarawak (620) and Kuala Lumpur (408), followed by Johor (336) and Kelantan (296).

The rest of the new cases today were recorded in Penang (167), Kedah (155), Perak (117), Negri Sembilan (95), Sabah (89), Terengganu (53), Melaka (52), Pahang (41), Putrajaya (11) and Labuan (five), while zero cases were reported in Perlis.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is scheduled to hold a press conference this evening at around 5pm, after days of speculation that a movement control order (MCO) will be reintroduced in the Klang Valley as well as several states.

On Sunday (May 2), English daily The Star reported sources as saying that the government is set to announce a two-week MCO starting from May 3 in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Johor and Sarawak.

Malaysia has so far had two iterations of the MCO — either nationwide or covering most parts of the country.

Ismail Sabri was later reported on the same day as denying the speculation, saying that there has yet to even be a meeting by the National Security Council (NSC) since Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s remark on the government’s need to review the current MCO.

