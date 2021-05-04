Covid-19: Near record-high of 23 deaths today, 338 patients in ICU

Workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) carry the body of a Covid-19 victim at a cemetery in Shah Alam February 11, 2021. Malaysia had hit a high of 24 deaths from Covid-19 on February 8, but this was eclipsed by the current record of 25 deaths reached on February 18. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — Malaysia recorded the deaths of another 23 Malaysian Covid-19 patients today, bringing the country’s death toll so far from the disease to 1,574.

Today’s tally of Covid-19 deaths almost equalled the record number in February 2021, the most since the pandemic hit Malaysia in 2020.

Malaysia had hit a high of 24 deaths from Covid-19 on February 8, but this was eclipsed by the current record of 25 deaths reached on February 18.

Since February 18, the daily number of deaths had stayed below the figure 20, with today being the first time it has crossed over into more than 20 deaths.

The 23 deceased today were all Malaysians aged between 37 and 85, and all had pre-existing health conditions such as obesity, hypertension, heart disease, diabetes, and asthma.

Today, the Health Ministry’s latest data also showed that 338 Covid-19 patients are currently in the intensive care units (ICUs), with 181 requiring respiratory support.

MORE TO COME