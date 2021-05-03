Penang CM: Status quo as still no NSC decision on MCO

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks at a press conference in George Town May 3, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, May 3 — The National Security Council (NSC) special meeting on Covid-19 chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has yet to make a decision on the movement control order (MCO) in Penang, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said today.

Chow, who attended the meeting virtually, said it was not decided if Penang would remain under the conditional movement control order (CMCO) or move to another.

“Therefore, Penang will continue as per the current status,” he said.

Aside from Penang, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Sarawak, Johor, and Sabah are also currently under CMCO.

Yesterday, a newspaper purported that the government would reintroduce the MCO in several states in response to rising Covid-19 cases.

Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob denied this and said no decision has been made.