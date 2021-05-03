Malaysia’s new Covid-19 cases fall to 2,500 but deaths climb to 18

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a tweet that Selangor was still the state with the most new cases at 637, followed by Kelantan with 401 and Sarawak with 356. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — Malaysia recorded 2,500 new Covid-19 cases today, or 918 fewer than yesterday.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a tweet that Selangor was still the state with the most new cases at 637, followed by Kelantan with 401 and Sarawak with 356.

Other states with new Covid-19 cases were Johor (205), Kuala Lumpur (200), Penang (194), Kedah (103), Negri Sembilan (97), Melaka (95), Perak (59), Sabah (57), Pahang (55), Terengganu (38) and Putrajaya (three).

Dr Noor Hisham also said 18 more Covid-19 patients have died.

