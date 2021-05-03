In Penang, two men injured in diesel cargo fire in waters of Harbour Trade Centre

File picture of Fire and Rescue Department personnel conducting a search and rescue operation in the waters below Penang Bridge January 20, 2019. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, May 3 — Two workers suffered injuries and burns after a ship carrying a load of diesel caught fire in an incident in the waters of the Harbour Trade Centre, Gat Lebuh Macallum, here today.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) operations officer Muzamer Mohd Salleh said they received a call at 4.02pm before rushing to the scene.

“Upon arrival, we found that the fire involved a local cargo ship carrying diesel and the fire and rescue department was informed that there were two workers inside while two other men who also worked there had managed to escape.

“The fire and rescue team managed to rescue the two men with one of them in his 30s suffering burns on 90 per cent of his body while his 50-year-old friend suffered head injuries,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said the two victims, who are locals, were sent to Penang Hospital for further treatment.

He added that 50 firefighters from the fire and rescue stations in Lebuh Pantai, Jalan Perak, Bagan Jermal and Bayan Baru were assisted by the volunteer firefighters in the area in the operation and the fire was brought under control at 4.44pm.

“The Fire And Rescue Department is still monitoring the section of the ship to ensure there is no fire while the cause of the fire and the total loss is still under investigation,” he said. — Bernama