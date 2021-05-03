Covid-19: Mobilia extends suspension of subsidiary until May 9

Health workers in protective suits collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 in Petaling Jaya January 18, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — Mobilia Holdings Bhd will resume the operations of its administration office on May 5, but continue to suspend operations of its subsidiary, Mobilia International Sdn Bhd (MI), until May 9.

The Johor-based furniture maker had suspended the operations of MI from April 26 to May 2 after some of its employees were tested positive for Covid-19.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, it said the decision to extend the suspension was aimed at minimising the risk of further spreading the Covid-19 virus within the community.

“The company is working closely with the Ministry of Health to contain the spread of Covid-19 at the premises, as well as to safeguard the health of the employees who may have been exposed to the virus.

“The company will continue to adhere to the government’s guidelines and standard operating procedures,” it said.

Mobilia added that it does not expect any material impact on its operations, financial performance, or earning prospects arising from the temporary suspension.

On April 23, an employee of MI was reported to be infected with Covid-19 after being confirmed by a screening test.

The following day, the company voluntarily underwent a full Covid-19 screening test, inclusive of both foreign and local employees, at the affected premises. — Bernama