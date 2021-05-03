Covid-19: Johor Islamic Religious Dept still waiting for report on deaths of mosque officials, says chairman

Johor State Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Tosrin Jarvanthi said the public would be informed of further information on the matter once JAINJ received the report. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, May 3 — The Johor Islamic Religious Department (JAINJ) is awaiting a full report from the Ministry of Health (MOH) regarding the deaths of officials and chairman of a mosque in Taman Impian Emas here, allegedly due to Covid-19.

Johor State Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Tosrin Jarvanthi said the public would be informed of further information on the matter once JAINJ received the report.

“The mosque has also been closed for seven days,” he said when met by reporters after a tithe payment and assistance presentation ceremony hosted by Johor Islamic Religious Council (MAINJ) at Persada Johor International Convention Centre, here today.

Tosrin was commenting on the deaths of the imam, bilal and chairman of a mosque located in Taman Impian Emas allegedly due to Covid-19 that went viral on social media recently.

A news portal reported yesterday that one of the family members of the imam claimed that he died on April 28 after contracting the Covid-19 infection.

Earlier, Tunku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, who is also MAINJ chairman, received a business tithe from Johor Corporation amounting to RM5.76 million and Lembaga Tabung Haji amounting to RM9.25 million.

Also present was Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad.

Meanwhile, Tosrin said this year MAINJ presented RM500,000 in tithe to the Red Crescent Society to manage the homeless in the state while RM210,000 was provided to organisations, welfare homes and special education schools. — Bernama