Covid-19: Implementation of targeted MCO appropriate for KL, says FT minister

Police man a roadblock along Jalan Syed Putra in Kuala Lumpur January 13, 2021. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

PUTRAJAYA, May 3 — The implementation of targeted movement control order (MCO) in several localities in Kuala Lumpur is seen as an appropriate approach for the federal capital to deal with Covid-19, said Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said in the special National Security Council (MKN) meeting on Covid-19, chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today, several state governments have requested for the reimplementation of the movement control oder (MCO) due to the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases.

“There are several (hotspot) localities in Kuala Lumpur, but we hope that we will be placed under the targeted MCO.

“We will identify the areas and places where the MCO needs to be tightened,” he told reporters after the Prihatin Rakyat Ramadan Putrajaya programme, here today.

Annuar said, MKN would study in depth the request from the state governments by taking into account various factors.

“It is a difficult situation. Through the special MKN meeting, we listen to advice from experts or professional groups from various angles on how we should handle Covid-19.

“There is no specific formula to manage Covid-19 because it is very ‘unique’. We have to use a different method for each wave and phase,” he told reporters after the Prihatin Rakyat Ramadan Putrajaya programme, here today.

Meanwhile, a total of 400 asnaf (eligible tithe recipients) in Putrajaya received cash donations and food baskets through the programme which among others, aimed at sharing with the less fortunate the excitement of celebrating Aidilfitri.

The programme was organised through a strategic collaboration between the Federal Territories Ministry through the Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) and Media Prima Group as well as Yayasan Wilayah Persekutuan.

The ministry and PPj, in collaboration with Yayasan Restu and Nasyrul Quran also donated the Al-Quran Al-Karim Mushaf Putrajaya worth RM4,000. — Bernama