CM: Penang submits Covid-19 risk assessment report to Health Ministry as govt mulls tighter SOPs

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow at a press conference in George Town May 3, 2021. — Pictures by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, May 3 — Penang has submitted a risk assessment report and summary of Covid-19 cases in the state to the Health Ministry for consideration as the federal government mulls implementing movement control order (MCO) in several states.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the state health department has submitted the report and summary to the health ministry which will then be brought up at the National Security Council (NSC) Covid-19 special meeting later today.

“The Prime Minister will chair the NSC meeting this afternoon where it is believed that a decision on the implementation of MCO will be made,” he said in a press conference at his office today.

He said the NSC meeting today will likely decide the types of MCO that will be implemented in Penang.

“I can’t reveal what is in the risk assessment report and summary as it is confidential information but it contained information such as the number of daily cases in Penang, the active clusters and how many cases we have each week,” he said.

Chow said Penang will comply with Putrajaya's decision on the implementation of MCO.

“We will firmly comply with any decision that is made and we call on everyone to accept the decision made,” he said.

He said the state will firmly adhere to the SOPs if a tighter MCO is implemented.

He said the state will accept the decision as it is made to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

On the status of vaccination in Penang, Chow said a total 17,246 people have been vaccinated in the state as of May 2 under the roll out of Phase Two of the national Covid-19 immunisation programme.

He said the vaccination centres on mainland, Seberang Perai, have larger capacities, therefore more people have been vaccinated there.

As of May 2, a total 12,325 people were vaccinated in Seberang Perai while 4,921 people were vaccinated on the mainland.

The capacity of the two vaccination centres on the island was only 1,400 people per day while the capacity for the three vaccination centres on the mainland was 3,200 people per day.

Earlier, Chow announced the completion of the fiberisation exercise on Penang Hill on December 2020.

He said the fiberisation exercise by Telekom Malaysia to replace all copper wires with fibre at the Upper Station, Summit Area, The Habitat, Jalan Upper Tunnel, Lower Tunnel and Moniot Road started since last year.

“With this fiberisation, residents and visitors will now be able to get high speed Wifi of up to 800Mbps compare to only 8Mbps previously,” he said.

He said the fiberisation will allow better implementation of smart applications such as Smart Farming and better data collection for big data analysis.