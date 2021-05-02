Perak places 24 flood victims at Dewan Chikus Langkap relief centre

IPOH, May 2 — A total of 24 residents from nine families were forced to evacuate to a temporary relief centre at Dewan Chikus Langkap in Hilir Perak district after their houses were inundated with floodwaters in Kampung Sungai Rambai this afternoon.

Hilir Perak district disaster management committee secretariat spokesman said in a statement that they received reports of the flood at around 3pm after the houses in three villages were flooded.

“The flood came from Sungai Batang Padang which broke its banks and flooded the areas.

“The disaster affected victims were from three villages, Parit 3 and Kampung Batu Pecah in Chikus as well as Kampung Belakang Kedai in Degong,” he said in a statement today.

As such, the centre was opened to house the victims, 10 male adults, nine female adults and five boys, he said, adding that 22 personnel from various agencies, including the police, civil defence force, fire and rescue department were at the scene and the relief centre for monitoring and security.

He said that the water level of Sungai Batang Padang in Labu Kubong had breached the warning level of 14.50 metres as of 4.15pm and it was still raining. — Bernama