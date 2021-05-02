Covid-19: Three-digit daily cases expected in Kelantan for four weeks

On the development of Covid-19 screenings in the state, Dr Zaini said about 700 to 800 tests were being conducted daily. — Bernama pic

KOTA BHARU, May 2 — The Kelantan State Health Department (JKNK) is expecting three-digit new daily cases for four consecutive weeks based on the current Covid-19 situation in the state.

Its director, Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin said in the last two weeks, Kelantan had logged between 400 to 500 daily cases despite taking measures to curb the spread of the outbreak such as closing Ramadan bazaars, schools and extending the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

He said based on reports, there was an increase in cases in the community that shows the virus can infect others.

“This situation can only be overcome if the people adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) that have been outlined and are always vigilant that we are actually facing a pandemic.

“What worries us is that soon we will celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri. We do not want to forget our responsibility towards the SOPs during Hari Raya,” he said when met by reporters, here today.

Earlier, Dr Zaini accompanied Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan during a visit to the Covid-19 Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC) at the Jubli Perak Hall here.

On the development of Covid-19 screenings in the state, Dr Zaini said about 700 to 800 tests were being conducted daily.

He said the JKNK had taken several measures to reduce the backlog of cases from 3,000 to 1,000 such as sending them to the Public Health Laboratory in Ipoh, Perak and private laboratories for testing.

“Now the test results can be released within 48 hours. Of the number tested, five to 10 per cent are usually positive,” he added. — Bernama