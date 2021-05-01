Covid-19: MOE sets four ways for boarding school students to return home for Raya

A general view of the traffic on the LPT highway on June 28, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) has set four travel methods for students from boarding schools, Form Six Colleges (KTE) and Vocational Colleges (KV) to return home for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

The MOE, in a statement today, said they could either take a bus provided by the school or be picked up by their parents/guardians.

“Students are also allowed to return by air or water transports (Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan) or use their own vehicles (for KTE and KV students),” it said.

All students in Group A states (schools in Johor, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu) are allowed to go back in stages from May 6 while students in Group B (schools in Perlis, Penang, Perak, Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Melaka, Pahang, Sabah, Sarawak, Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya) will be allowed to go back from May 7.

The schools, KTE and KV will inform the parents/guardians of their children/wards’ travel schedule as well as issue a confirmation letter for each student for the purpose of interstate or interzone movement if they are being picked up by their parents/guardians.

According to the MOE, the permission is for two parents or guardians only in each vehicle.

Referring to the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the National Security Council (MKN), students who are still under quarantine must remain in the dormitory until the end of the quarantine period and students whose dormitories are in the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) areas also need to stay put until the end of the EMCO period.

The MOE has provided the guidelines for the management of boarding school students returning home in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations as a reference for all parties involved, including private educational institutions registered with the MOE.

The guidelines can be downloaded from the website: https://www.moe.gov.my. — Bernama