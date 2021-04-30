Malaysia’s Covid-19 new cases continue soaring to 3,788 infections, almost one-third from Selangor

A PJ Polyclinic health worker conducts a Covid-19 swab test using the RTK-Antigen Covid-19 Kit in Dewan Serbaguna MBPJ in Petaling Jaya. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — The Health Ministry announced 3,788 new Covid-19 infections for the past 24-hour mark making the total cumulative cases to 408,713 since the pandemic arrived in Malaysia.

Making up a third of the infection index today, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that Selangor tops the list with the highest cases recorded today at 1,265, followed by Sarawak (760), and Kelantan (464).

