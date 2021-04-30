King, Queen express condolences to Melor assemblyman’s family

Their Majesties also expressed their sadness over Dr Md Yusnan Yusof’s passing and hoped his family would remain patient and strong in facing this moment of grief. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah have expressed condolences to the family Melor assemblyman Dr Md Yusnan Yusof who died today at the age of 53.

Their Majesties also expressed their sadness over Md Yusnan’s passing and hoped his family would remain patient and strong in facing this moment of grief.

“The King and Queen truly appreciate his service, contributions and sacrifices as a Kelantan state assemblyman to the people and the country.

“Their Majesties also prayed for his soul to be blessed by Allah and placed among the righteous,” according to a statement posted on Istana Negara’s Facebook account today.

Md Yusnan, who is also the state deputy committee chairman of Islamic Development, Dakwah, Information and Regional Relations since 2013, breathed his last at 2.28am at his home in Melor.

The Melor assemblyman for two terms was a former assistant professor at the International Islamic University Malaysia and had served as the Education Expert at the Education Directorate, Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Isesco) in Rabat, Morocco. — Bernama