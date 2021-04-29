Read and understand the essence of the Quran, PM Muhyiddin tells Muslims

On the 17th day of Ramadan, Muslims commemorate the noble event of Nuzul Quran known for the revelation of the first verses of the Quran to Prophet Muhammad SAW. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 ― In conjunction with Nuzul Quran celebration for 1442 Hijrah today, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin called on Muslims to spend more time reading and understanding the essence of the Quran which, among others, encourages one to perform good deeds.

The prime minister in a post uploaded on his official Facebook page also called on Muslims to appreciate the wisdom behind this significant religious event and understand the verses and chapters of the Quran.

“The Quran is the greatest miracle of Prophet Muhammad SAW sent by Allah SWT as a book of guidance for Muslims. The Holy Quran is a source of knowledge that provides guidance on every facet of human life.

“Reading the holy book, putting what we learn to practice and spreading the knowledge gained, for the benefit of mankind is a sign that we love the Quran,” he said.

In the meantime, Muhyiddin also took the opportunity to offer his best wishes to Muslims across the country and around the world in observing the daily fasting during Ramadan. ― Bernama