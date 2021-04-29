Ismail Sabri: Two more localities in Temerloh, Sri Aman under EMCO from tomorrow

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said this was due to the high rate of infections at both places. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — Two more localities will be placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from tomorrow until May 13, namely at Taman Seri Desa in Temerloh, Pahang, and SMK Melugu, Sri Aman, Sarawak.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said this was due to the high rate of infections at both places.

He also informed that the entire district of Raub, Pahang, would be placed under the conditional movement control order (CMCO) from tomorrow until May 13.

He added that two subdistricts, namely Mukim Gali which involves Raub town, Sungai Ruan and Kampung Baru Sempalit as well as Mukim Tras (Kampung Sang Lee, Kampung Baru Tras and Kampung Sungai Cheetang) would be subjected to the movement control order (MCO) for the same period.

“The implementation of CMCO and MCO in the district and sub-districts is to ensure the movement of residents can be controlled to prevent the spread of Covid-19 to other areas,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama

