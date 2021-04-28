UPSR abolished, effective 2022, says education minister

Datuk Seri Mohd Radzi Md Jidin said there will be no replacement examinations. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — The Ministry of Education (MoE) announced today that the Primary School Achievement Test (UPSR) for Standard Six students will be abolished in 2022.

Its minister Datuk Seri Mohd Radzi Md Jidin said there will be no replacement examinations.

“Assessment for Year Six students will be carried out exactly like what was done last year (2020),” the minister said during a ‘live’ press conference today.

MORE TO COME