Statistics Dept seeks public cooperation to participate in Census 2020

KUANTAN, April 27 — The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) has requested all parties to fully cooperate in completing the Population and Housing Census 2020 (Census 2020), which ends on June 30.

Deputy Chief Statistician (Economic Programme) Datin Seri Rozita Talha said that, so far, only 16.6 million or 50.9 per cent of the estimated 32.7 million Malaysians have completed the census.

“Almost half the population has not participated in the census. We seek cooperation from the public to fill up the e-Census form or meet our enumerators face-to-face.

“The Census 2020 period is almost over. It was supposed to be completed last July but was extended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The data collected will be used for planning each place, district and state as well as formulation of policies,” she told reporters when met at the Malaysia 2020 Census field activities with the Kuantan enumerators at Perumahan Indera Mahkota 21 here today.

Rozita, who is also the Deputy Commissioner of Census 2020, said that, to date, 10,000 enumerators had been mobilised nationwide to complete the census process, which is held every 10 years.

“More than 51.9 per cent of the estimated 444,000 homes, comprising 664,400 people out of the 1.7 million population in Pahang, have completed the census,” she said. — Bernama