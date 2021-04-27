Royal Malaysian Navy’s MV Mega Bakti in search of more evidence of Indonesian submarine, says Navy chief

RMN chief Admiral Tan Sri Mohd Reza Mohd Sany said MV Mega Bakti was ready to use all the capabilities available on the ship in the submarine search operation, including the use of Intervention Remotely Operated Vehicles (IROV) equipment at the location involved. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

LUMUT, April 27 — The Royal Malaysian Navy’s (RMN) submarine rescue ship, MV Mega Bakti is conducting operations to find additional debris belonging to the Indonesian Navy (TNI) submarine that went missing last Wednesday in the northern Bali waters.

RMN chief Admiral Tan Sri Mohd Reza Mohd Sany said MV Mega Bakti was ready to use all the capabilities available on the ship in the submarine search operation, including the use of Intervention Remotely Operated Vehicles (IROV) equipment at the location involved.

Currently, MV Mega Bakti is conducting patrols around the area of the sunken KRI Nanggala position to assist in the search for additional evidence floating on the surface.

“The next assignment of MV Mega Bakti depends on TNI,” he said in a press conference at KD Pelandok training centre after officiating the 87th RMN Day Parade at the KD Pelandok Parade Ground here today.

The parade ceremony which started at 5pm, was led by Commander Salleh Sauli and assisted by Commander Ahmad Zaini Abdul Ghani and Warrant Officer I Mohd Fauzee Abu.

The parade involved nine contingents divided into three divisions consisting of 28 officers and 478 members of multiple ranks.

The operation of MV Mega Bakti ship was led by RMN Commander, Mohd Hairul Fahmy Yob with 54 crew comprising 10 officers and medical staff of the Malaysian Armed Forces.

KRI Nanggala 402 was reported to have lost contact at 4.25am on Wednesday during a torpedo shooting training mission which was also joined by 21 TNI ships, five fighter jets and another submarine.

All 53 personnel of the Indonesian submarine, KRI Nanggala 402 which was reported missing, were confirmed dead.

Mohd Reza said he was always in touch with MV Mega Bakti which arrived at the search location at 12 noon last Sunday to find out the latest situation in the field.

“The final location of KRI Nanggala, which is at a depth of 839 metres, is far beyond the capacity of IROV MV Mega Bakti, which is only 650 metres. However, the RMN search team has tried to operate IROV to obtain additional evidence. — Bernama