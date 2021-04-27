Navy chief: Naval armada always at highest level of preparedness

Chief of Navy Admiral Tan Sri Mohd Reza Mohd Sany said in line with that promise, the navy needs to be equipped with the capability of a credible force. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — The Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) has assured that the naval armada’s preparedness is always at the highest level as the country’s maritime power.

Chief of Navy Admiral Tan Sri Mohd Reza Mohd Sany said in line with that promise, the navy needs to be equipped with the capability of a credible force.

He said it was not an easy thing to achieve because a majority of the navy’s vessels are more than 30 years old.

“This is one of the challenges that require serious attention,” he said in his speech read by Senior Planning and Development director First Admiral Fadhil Abdul Rahman at KD Sri Gombak, here in conjunction with the Navy’s 87th anniversary celebrated throughout the country today.

Mohd Reza also said that as Covid-19 swept across the country, the use of naval assets increased through the navy’s involvement in Op Benteng to stop illegal immigrants from entering the country.

“It is reasonable for the navy to act wisely and creatively in determining its asset preparedness is always at the highest level despite facing such challenges (Covid-19 pandemic),” he added. — Bernama