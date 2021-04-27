Cops say recorded Anwar’s statement over audio clip purportedly with Zahid, after 18 reports lodged

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said an in-depth probe is also needed to determine who recorded the conversation and the motive behind it being spread, as well as the presence of any modifications to the clip by ‘certain parties’ to cause public fear. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had his statement recorded by the police today over a leaked phone conversation allegedly between him and Umno president, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

In a statement today, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said that this was done after 18 police reports were lodged over the voice recording.

“Investigation is being carried out under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code, that is over statements which cause or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, and Section 233 of the Communication and Multimedia Act (CMA) 1998, that is for improper use of network facility or network service, after an order to investigate was obtained according to provisions under Section 108 (2) of the Criminal Procedure Code, from the public prosecutor,” Huzir said.

He added that the four minutes and 17 seconds voice clip which went viral early this month, has caused public fear and alarm, which led to police reports being lodged.

Huzir said that of the 18 who lodged their reports, 17 were politicians and one member of the public.

“The action of calling Anwar is a normal procedure to complete the investigation. Anwar’s recorded statement is also needed to facilitate the investigation, as to how far the audio recording can be confirmed to be a conversation between him and Zahid,” he added.

Huzir said that an in-depth probe is also needed to determine who recorded the conversation and the motive behind it being spread, as well as the presence of any modifications to the clip by “certain parties” to cause public fear.

An audio recording of a phone conversation between two people with voices resembling that of Anwar and Zahid emerged early this month.

The clip was first posted on Facebook and started with Zahid’s speech during the recent Umno general assembly, in which he said the party would not accept Anwar, DAP or Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia as allies.

It was followed by the phone conversation, with the speaker who sounded like Anwar praising the other for the speech.

Zahid has since expressed his shock and disappointment at the recording, calling it fake and an attempt to weaken and destroy Umno, while Anwar has also rejected the audio recording, similarly calling it fake and slanderous and the latest ploy by “some elements in the government leadership” to damage inter-party ties within the Opposition Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition ahead of the 15th general election (GE15).