Three out of eight new Covid-19 clusters from education sector in Selangor, Kelantan

Various efforts are made by Malaysian schools to ensure the safety of students and curb the spread of Covid-19 February 27, 2020. ― Picture by Hari Anggara.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — The Health Ministry announced eight new Covid-19 clusters detected in the past 24-hour mark.

Its director general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement that out of eight clusters formed today, three clusters originated from the education sector, with two from Selangor and the other from Kelantan.

“MoH would also like to inform that there are eight new clusters that have been identified today involving three workplace clusters, three education sector clusters including two clusters of educational institutions of the Ministry of Education Malaysia (MoE), as well as one detention centre cluster and a community cluster respectively,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said that out of the three education sector clusters, two were originated from schools in two districts in Selangor, which is Shah Alam and Gombak.

The index patient from a cluster that was formed in a school at Jalan Bukit Naga, Kampung Bukit Naga in Shah Alam was found positive for Covid-19 on April 19.

The other index patient from a school in Jalan Kuala Garing, Rawang in Gombak is a 17-year-old who found to be positive yesterday.

The remaining cluster from the education sector originated from a targeted screening in an education centre in Kota Baru.

The remaining five clusters came from workplaces (three), community and detention centre (one each).

“The clusters with the highest increase in new cases today are the Putai cluster (199 cases), Tapak Bina Persiatan Cybersouth cluster (48 cases) and Jalan Hospital (36 cases),” he said, while also confirming that nine clusters ended today.