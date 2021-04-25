Ismail Sabri: Kampung Dambai Inanam, Kota Kinabalu under EMCO from tomorrow

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks during a press conference after inspecting a roadblock at the Gombak Toll Plaza in Kuala Lumpur February 1, 2021. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) will be implemented in Kampung Dambai Inanam, Kota Kinabalu, Sabah from tomorrow until May 9, following surge in Covid-19 positive cases in the area, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the Ministry of Health (MOH) had to date conducted 74 screenings, out of which six positive cases were recorded within one week.

“The EMCO has been imposed to facilitate MOH’s implementation of targeted screening on all those involved and to further curb the spread of Covid-19 infection to the outside community,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said the EMCO at five localities in Hulu Besut sub-district, Besut, Terengganu, namely Kampung Belaoh, Kampung PPRT Belaoh Baru, Kampung Keruak, Kampung Pak Sik and Felcra Keruak has been extended until May 4.

He said the MOH reported that Covid-19 has continued to spread among the residents in the areas and 22 positive cases are being treated.

“So far, 107 positive Covid-19 cases have been recorded involving all the localities, following 2,077 screening results,” he said.

He added that following drop in new cases, the EMCO in Tapah Prison, Perak and Kampung Meruntum, Putatan, Sabah would end on April 26 as scheduled.

Meanwhile Ismail Sabri said 243 individuals were detained yesterday for breach of the standard operating procedures (SOP) of which, 219 were compounded while 24 others were remanded.

On Ops Benteng, he said 22 illegal immigrants were arrested and three land vehicles were seized yesterday. — Bernama