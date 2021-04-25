Energy Commission says preliminary report links Shah Alam gas leak to LRT construction work

PUTRAJAYA, April 25 — Preliminary report received by the Energy Commission (ST) has revealed that the gas leak at the Light Rail Transit (LRT) 3 construction site in Shah Alam recently is linked to construction work there.

The ST said, however, the real cause could only be ascertained once investigations are completed, adding that it would also cooperate with all parties to ensure the safety of residents in the area.

The commission said investigation was ongoing to identify the actual cause after it was informed of the incident on April 13 and that Gas Malaysia Distribution Sdn Bhd (GMD), as the licence holder, was responsible for taking immediate action to rectify the situation.

“Repair works are being carried out and the ST has been informed that there were no casualties nor any disruption of gas supply to customers following the incident,” it said in a statement today.

The public can immediately channel complaints ST’s complaint system (eAduan) at www.st.gov.my or call 03-8870 8800 or email to [email protected]. — Bernama