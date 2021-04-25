Bintulu MP gives 24-hour ultimatum to over 100 who tested positive for Covid-19 to report to hospital or face arrest

Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing advised those who tested positive but provided false information to turn up at the Bintulu Hospital’s Emergency Department within 24 hours. — Picture via Facebook

BINTULU, April 25 — There are more than 100 people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Bintulu between April 12 and April 21 but cannot be traced or contacted by the Bintulu Hospital staff because they provided false personal information, said Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

He thus advised this group of people that they must turn up at the Bintulu Hospital’s Emergency Department within 24 hours, or else they would be arrested and brought to the court for violating Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP).

“From April 12 to 21, more than 100 people have been confirmed positive Covid-19 following tests, but because they provided false personal information including their residential addresses and contact details, hospital staff are now unable to contact them to arrange for quarantine, isolation and treatment procedures.

“These Covid-19-positive individuals must be aware that besides infecting their family as carriers, they also put their entire community at risk by blatantly ignoring the diagnosis and walking around,” he said in a press statement.

Calling on those who provided false data and information to mislead the health authorities to be held responsible for their selfish behaviour and face the law, Tiong said the public must also do their part by discouraging such behaviour and reporting the relevant persons’ whereabouts to the authorities.

Apart from that, he said businesses and employers that violate those orders and SOP would also face the law.

Meanwhile, Tiong claimed that there were also companies and businesses that try to prevent their operations from being involuntarily suspended by forcing their workers to lie about where they work if they contract the coronavirus.

“Some supermarkets have been known to ‘conspire’ with their workers by deleting the shift record if anyone is infected. This is highly irresponsible and should face the full brunt of the law too,” he said.

Disappointed with the complacency of the people especially business owners in Bintulu towards the pandemic, Tiong urged all parties to shed the thoughts of that Covid-19 does not concern them and cooperate with the authorities.

He said those companies must also stop blaming others or complaining about the SOP and start setting a better example in SOP compliance.

“Otherwise, the lockdowns will never end,” he added

As of yesterday, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) informed that there were 128 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Bintulu, which was the highest recorded in any area in the state.

Besides that, SDMC reported that four out of the five fatalities reported in the state yesterday were from Bintulu. — Borneo Post Online